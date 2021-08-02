FM Discusses N. Korea, Myanmar, COVID-19 at ASEAN+3 Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong took part in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN)-Plus-Three, including South Korea, China and Japan.According to the ministry on Wednesday, Chung and his counterparts exchanged views on a range of issues at Tuesday's meeting, such as those pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, the crisis in Myanmar, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung stressed that diplomacy and dialogue based on past agreements, between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North, are vital in achieving the complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula.The minister also sought support from the ASEAN-Plus-Three for the advancement of the peace process, following the two Koreas' recent restoration of direct communication.The participants agreed to push for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) to promptly take effect in accelerating the post-pandemic recovery.Chung is scheduled to attend the virtual East Asia Summit(EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting Wednesday night, then the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, involving North Korea, on Friday.