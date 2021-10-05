Menu Content

N. Korean Leader Pledges to Resolve Basic Necessity Issues in Next 5 Yrs.

Written: 2021-10-11 14:16:22Updated: 2021-10-11 14:37:39

N. Korean Leader Pledges to Resolve Basic Necessity Issues in Next 5 Yrs.

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to resolve the country's chronic shortages of basic necessities such as clothing, food and housing over the next five years, marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party.

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, Kim made the pledge during a special lecture at an anniversary event the previous day.

Kim reaffirmed a five-year national economic plan set forth at a party congress in January, aimed at development and improving people's livelihoods.

The leader urged party officials to always consider whether their work infringes upon public interests, and to prioritize and respect all members of the public.

However, there was no message from Kim directed toward South Korea or the United States.

This was the first time that the North Korean leader delivered a lecture on the party's anniversary, which is believed to mark the tenth anniversary since he came to power.
