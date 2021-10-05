Pres. Moon: Humanitarian Aid Urgent for Afghanistan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea hopes Afghanistan will be rebuilt peacefully, stressing that humanitarian aid is most urgent.Moon made the remark in a prerecorded video that was screened at the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Meeting on Afghanistan which was held virtually on Tuesday.Moon noted that the South Korean government safely evacuated 391 Afghans and their families to South Korea in cooperation with the U.S. and other countries, adding that South Korea has provided one billion dollars in aid and financial support for the past 20 years for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.He stressed the need for the G20 to provide humanitarian aid and essential assistance to Afghanistan given that the intergovernmental forum has played a key role in major global challenges.Moon then said South Korea will actively take part in the international community’s support efforts.In particular, Moon said in order to address fundamental problems facing Afghanistan, the country's new Taliban government must closely heed the voice of the international community and seek gradual policy changes.