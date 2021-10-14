S. Korean Ambassador: US Has No Intent to Expand Quad

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S. says Washington has no intent to expand Quad, a regional forum that the U.S. created with Australia, Japan and India in order to curtail China's growing influence and ambitions.Lee Soo-hyuck made the remarks on Wednesday during a parliamentary audit of the South Korean embassy in Washington. He was answering a question by main opposition People Power Party lawmaker, Park Jin, as to whether the U.S. had asked South Korea to join Quad.Lee said he had the opportunity to confirm the U.S.’ intent not to expand the security forum when he obtained an explanation from U.S. officials following a Quad summit held last month.With the U.S. clarifying its intent, Lee said talking about whether South Korea should join the security forum would be premature.Seoul has continuously maintained that it has not received a request from the U.S. regarding joining Quad.