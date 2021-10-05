Support for Gyeonggi Gov. Neck-and-Neck with PPP Contenders

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate, was neck-and-neck with the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) leading contenders within the margin of error.According to a recent KBS survey conducted by Hankook Research after Lee won the party primary, Lee attained 41 percent of support, compared to 36 percent for former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl. When pitted against Hong Joon-pyo, they each garnered around 39 percent.Asked as to who should become the PPP's candidate, which will be decided on November 5, Hong secured 27-point-six percent of the support, against Yoon's 22-point-four percent. Among PPP supporters, Yoon won 48-point-seven percent, ahead of Hong, whose support was in the 30-percent range.Among all the candidates, 32-point-nine percent said Lee should become the next president, while 18-point-eight percent named Yoon, and 13-point-seven percent Hong.The survey of one-thousand adults nationwide from Monday to Wednesday had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.