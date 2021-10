Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul is expected to see the coldest temperature in 64 years for mid-October this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the mercury will plunge Sunday morning with acold wave advisories expected in most parts of the country.Morning lows will drop to one degree Celsius in Seoul. It's a sharp drop considering Friday's low was just 17 degrees. 12 degrees is forecast for Saturday.One degree in mid-October is the lowest reading since 1957.The cold snap is expected to continue for some time as a subtropical high front weakens its strength and cold air from the Arctic descends on the Korean Peninsula.The brisk weather will continue throughout next week up until Saturday while briefly letting up Tuesday morning.