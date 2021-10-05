Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Auto Production Plunges to 13-Year Low in Q3 Amid Chip Shortage

Written: 2021-10-17 13:57:18Updated: 2021-10-18 09:39:05

S. Korea's Auto Production Plunges to 13-Year Low in Q3 Amid Chip Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's auto production plunged to a 13-year low in the third quarter due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Sunday, local carmakers produced nearly 762-thousand units in the July-September period, down 20-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

It marks the biggest on-year decline for any third quarter since the global financial crisis of 2008 when auto production plunged to about 760-thousand units.

Local automakers produced over 908-thousand and 905-thousand units each in the first and second quarter, but production fell below 800-thousand in the third quarter due to the worsening chip shortage in the second half of the year.

The shortage was expected to ease by this month, but only worsened as car factories in Southeast Asia were hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >