S. Korea to Remain under Current Social Distancing Until Oct. 31 with Eased Curbs

Written: 2021-10-18 08:55:44Updated: 2021-10-18 10:35:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The country will remain under the current social distancing scheme for another two weeks to the end of the month starting Monday with some adjustments. 

The guidelines will be the last before the nation begins a gradual shift to the so-called living "With COVID-19" phase. 

According to the government, Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province will remain under Level Four, the highest in the country's social distancing system, while non-capital areas will stay under Level Three until October 31. 

Starting Monday, up to eight people can gather in areas under Level Four, including four fully vaccinated people, regardless of whether it is before or after 6 p.m.  

Under Level Three, up to ten people, including six fully vaccinated people, can gather for private meetings. Also, the closing time for restaurants and cafes in these areas has been extended by two hours to 12 a.m.

The government will also allow study rooms, study cafes, concert halls and movie theaters to operate until midnight in areas under Level Four.

Under Level Three and Four, up to 250 people can gather for weddings regardless of whether the event provides food or not.
