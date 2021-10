Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has scored his fourth goal of the season.Son netted a goal in the first half in a match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England on Sunday, contributing to his team's 3-2 victory.With the second consecutive victory, Tottenham climbed to fifth in the league. Son's fourth goal of the season was set up by Harry Kane.It was the duo's 35th goal combination in the Premier League, just one goal shy of the all-time Premier League record of 36 held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea.