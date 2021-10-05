Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly meet in Seoul on Monday.According to a government source, Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service, will have a closed-door meeting with Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, to discuss North Korea.It will be their first meeting in five months since gathering in Tokyo in May.The intelligence chiefs are expected to share their assessment of the North's recent missile launches as well as discuss President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Haines reportedly arrived in South Korea on Sunday. Her visit follows Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns' trip to Seoul on Friday, where he met with President Moon and Director Park.