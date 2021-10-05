Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul

Written: 2021-10-18 10:40:49Updated: 2021-10-18 10:42:06

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly meet in Seoul on Monday. 

According to a government source, Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service, will have a closed-door meeting with Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, to discuss North Korea. 

It will be their first meeting in five months since gathering in Tokyo in May.

The intelligence chiefs are expected to share their assessment of the North's recent missile launches as well as discuss President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.

Haines reportedly arrived in South Korea on Sunday. Her visit follows Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns' trip to Seoul on Friday, where he met with President Moon and Director Park.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >