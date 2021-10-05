Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gyeonggi Gov. Attends Parliamentary Audit, Parties Clash over Land Development Scandal

Written: 2021-10-18 13:40:11Updated: 2021-10-18 13:52:58

Gyeonggi Gov. Attends Parliamentary Audit, Parties Clash over Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary audit on the Gyeonggi provincial government is under way on Monday, with Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate, in attendance.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) claimed that Lee is the one who orchestrated the Seongnam land development project, which is currently embroiled in corruption allegations.

The PPP also suspected a connection between former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il, who served as a legal adviser to an asset management firm at the center of the scandal, and the top court acquitting Lee of election violation.

Lee, for his part, said those in possession of stolen property are the culprits, referring to the son of PPP-turned-independent Rep. Kwak Sang-do who received five billion won in severance from the asset management firm.

The governor also denied having a close relationship with Yoo Dong-kyu, the former acting chief of Seongnam Development Corporation, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the scandal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >