Starting from Thursday, people who miss their second COVID-19 vaccine appointment will no longer need to make new appointments through the vaccination website.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that these people can now go directly through individual clinics to make new appointments.They can also complete their vaccination through the leftover or surplus vaccine apps.Kwon Joon-wook, the agency’s deputy chief, said it is crucial that those who missed their second appointment swiftly complete inoculation.As of 12 a.m., 67-point-four percent of the nation’s population was estimated to have completed COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination rate of the population aged 18 or older reached 78-point-three percent.