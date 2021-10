Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first domestically developed space launch vehicle, Nuri, has blasted off.The rocket took off from the Naro Space Center located in Goheung, South Jeolla Province at 5 p.m. Thursday.The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said Nuri completed all flight procedures at around 5:30 p.m. and the institute is now analyzing data to determine the success of the launch. A briefing will be held once the analysis is complete which is expected to take about 30 more minutes.The 200-ton Nuri aimed to place a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit, and if successfully launched, South Korea will become the world’s seventh country with independent capabilities to launch a satellite into orbit from its own soil.