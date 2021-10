Photo : YONHAP News

Former chief of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon has agreed to help the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in his campaign.Lee Nak-yon met with Gyeonggi Gov. Lee at a cafe in central Seoul on Sunday, two weeks after he lost in the party's primary for next year's presidential election.Lawmakers representing the two sides said that the former DP chair agreed to join the governor's election camp as a standing adviser at the request of the governor.They said that in the 30-minute meeting, the two sides also agreed to seek ways to have lawmakers who worked in Lee Nak-yon's camp join the governor's election campaign.In addition, the DP presidential candidate agreed to actively promote and push for Lee Nak-yon's key election pledge on welfare policy.