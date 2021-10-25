Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 1,190

Written: 2021-10-25 09:42:59Updated: 2021-10-25 11:22:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 12-hundred on Monday due mainly to fewer tests over the weekend. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that one-thousand-190 infections were reported throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 353-thousand-89.

The daily tally dropped by over 230 from the previous day but is still 140 more cases than a week ago. However, the tally has been falling in general for three straight weeks since the fifth week of September.  

Of the new cases, one-thousand-167 were local infections, while 23 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 80-point-eight percent of local cases at 943. The ratio remained above 80 percent for a second straight day. Non-capital areas added 224 cases.

Seven deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-773. The fatality rate is zero-point-79 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by six from the previous day to 322.
