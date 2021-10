Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Biologics is set to roll out its first batch of domestically produced Moderna vaccines this week.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said Tuesday over two-point-four million doses of the Moderna vaccine manufactured by Samsung Biologics through a production deal will be distributed starting this week.The vaccines will be used for first and second shots, as well as booster shots for priority groups in the fourth quarter.The Food and Drug Ministry on Monday granted emergency approval for the vaccines along with the Good Manufacturing Practice(GMP) certification required for domestic supply.This marks the second COVID-19 vaccine to be locally produced following the AstraZeneca vaccine made by SK bioscience.