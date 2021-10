Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea are not reviewing COVID-19 vaccinations for children younger than 12 years old at the moment.In a Wednesday briefing, Hong Jung-ik, a vaccine task force official, said that once the Food and Drug Safety Ministry grants approval for the age group, authorities will study research results at home and policy trends overseas and hold sufficient deliberations before deciding on the matter.The statement comes as an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended giving the Pfizer vaccine to five to eleven year olds.