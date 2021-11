Culture National Library Marks Anniversary by Releasing List of Most-Liked Books

Marking its 76th anniversary, the National Library of Korea on Wednesday presented findings from its big data analysis covering the period from its opening in 1945 to the present day.



The most checked out book at the National Library for the past decade was Yuval Noah Harari's bestseller "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind."



In the literature category, "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store" by acclaimed Japanese author Keigo Higashino topped the list followed by the Korean food comic "Sikgaek" by cartoonist Huh Young-man.



In non-literature, after "Sapiens," "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond was the most checked-out read.