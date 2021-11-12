Pentagon Reaffirms Conditions-based OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that the U.S. transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to South Korea will be carried out according to mutually agreed conditions.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Wednesday during a press briefing on Wednesday.Asked if Seoul and Washington have differences on the transfer, Kirby said that the decision on the timing for any final operational capability will be an assessment made within the alliance.He said neither U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin nor his South Korean counterpart have made any decisions on the timing.Kirby also said that the OPCON transition is going to be conditions-based in accordance with bilaterally agreed upon conditions inside the OPCON transition plan.He added that the two nations, as an alliance, are making strides in that direction and they still have some work to do.The spokesperson's remarks follow comments by the chief of U.S. Forces Korea Paul LaCamera, who hinted at possible adjustments to the conditions-based OPCON transition plan last week.