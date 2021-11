Photo : KBS News

The government has temporarily set tariffs on imported urea and urea water solution for industrial use at zero percent.Officials held an unscheduled Cabinet meeting Thursday morning and passed a revised executive order to slash tariffs on urea and urea water solution imports of up to six-point-five percent to zero percent.As a result, both the compound and solution can be shipped into the country for industrial use without tariff burdens from Friday to June 30, 2022.Currently, South Korea applies a five percent tariff on urea and urea water solution imported from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and six-point-five percent for other countries.Imports from countries that have free trade agreements with South Korea, such as China and Australia, already have no tariffs.