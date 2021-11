Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon International Airport dropped three notches in world rankings, becoming the eighth best airport in 2020 on the Airports Council International(ACI) list.According to the transport ministry on Thursday, though it made the top of the list for Asia, Incheon dropped from No. 5 in 2019 ACI world rankings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ministry said the number of international flights at Incheon Airport dropped by 83 percent last year from 2019, with nearly 12 million international passengers recorded.Airports in Paris and Frankfurt that were ranked lower than Incheon Airport previously leveled up a few notches with relatively less strict quarantine on international passengers.Dubai International Airport ranked first, retaining the top spot, followed by Amsterdam Airport and the U.K.'s Heathrow Airport.