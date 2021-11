Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union's drug watchdog has recommended the authorization of a COVID-19 antibody treatment made by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion for people at risk of severe disease.Celltrion's Regkirona was given the green light on Thursday from the European Medicines Agency(EMA), along with Ronapreve, made by Swiss pharma giant Roche with U.S. biotech firm Regeneron.The EMA said Regkirona should be offered only for adults who don't yet require oxygen support but are at risk of becoming critically ill.Regeneron was recommended for treating adults and adolescents over age 12 with similar conditions.It marks the first approval for a monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in Europe.