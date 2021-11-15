Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Leaders of Costa Rica, S. Korea to Hold Summit in Seoul Next Week

Written: 2021-11-17 13:09:05Updated: 2021-11-17 15:19:14

Leaders of Costa Rica, S. Korea to Hold Summit in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Costa Rica are set to meet in person for a summit in Seoul next week.

According to the presidential office, President Moon Jae-in and Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada will discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation at Moon's office on Tuesday.

The Costa Rican president will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for a four-day state visit ahead of the 60th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations next year. It will be his first visit to Asia since taking office in May 2018.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss working together in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as climate change.

They are also set to seek post-pandemic economic cooperation in the areas of digital transition, smart agriculture, bio industry, space and hydrogen technologies.

According to Moon's office, Costa Rica is Latin America's leading environment-friendly country and South Korea's important partner in its push for an inclusive green post-pandemic recovery.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >