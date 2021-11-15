Leaders of Costa Rica, S. Korea to Hold Summit in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Costa Rica are set to meet in person for a summit in Seoul next week.According to the presidential office, President Moon Jae-in and Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada will discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation at Moon's office on Tuesday.The Costa Rican president will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for a four-day state visit ahead of the 60th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations next year. It will be his first visit to Asia since taking office in May 2018.During the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss working together in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as climate change.They are also set to seek post-pandemic economic cooperation in the areas of digital transition, smart agriculture, bio industry, space and hydrogen technologies.According to Moon's office, Costa Rica is Latin America's leading environment-friendly country and South Korea's important partner in its push for an inclusive green post-pandemic recovery.