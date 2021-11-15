Candidates Continue Campaigns as Election Committees Yet Unfinalized

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates of the two major political parties carried on with their respective campaigns on Wednesday, as both sides have yet to iron out differences with party leadership to finalize their election committees.The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung called on both parties to review four parliamentary bills linked to his key pledge on long-term public rental housing.In an apparent bid to garner support from young voters, Lee stressed that it is the state's duty to guarantee residential stability.Marking Patriotic Martyr's Day, the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Seok-youl met with Choi Won-il, the former captain of the Navy vessel Cheonan, which sank off the western coast after it was hit by a North Korean torpedo in 2010.In a likely move to bring together conservative supporters, Yoon said a nation's status depends on how it remembers service members who sacrificed themselves for the country.On the establishment of an election committee, Lee is seeking a meeting with former DP leader Lee Hae-chan and other party advisors, while Yoon is scheduled to meet with PPP leader Lee Jun-seok to fine-tune related details.