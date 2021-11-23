Avg. Propensity to Consume Falls to New Low in Q3 Despite Improved Income

Despite household income expanding at the fastest pace on the back of government relief payouts and overall economic recovery, the average propensity to consume(APC) in the third quarter fell to a record low.
According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the country's average household monthly income reached four-point-73 million won in the July through September period, up eight percent from the previous year.
This was the fastest on-year growth since 2006, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.
The APC, which indicates the amount of disposable income a household spends on products or services consumption, stood at a record low of 67-point-four percent, down one-point-five percentage points from a year earlier.
After falling below 70 percent in the first quarter last year, the ratio remained in the 60-percent range, with the exception of 71-point-seven percent in the second quarter this year.
Reflecting households' limited consumption amid continued uncertainties, APC among those in the bottom 20-percent bracket fell by the biggest margin of 13-point-four percentage points.