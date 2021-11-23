BTS Becomes First Asian Act Named Artist of the Year at AMAs

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has written K-pop history once again, becoming the first Asian act to be named Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards(AMAs).The seven-member group clenched the category at the 2021 AMAs broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday. Other contenders for Artist of the Year included industry heavyweights like Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.This is the first time for not only a South Korean but an Asian act to win the top award. Earlier, BTS also topped the categories of Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song with their blockbuster hit single "Butter."The boy band took to the stage twice for “Butter” and “My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay.BTS set numerous records this year. “Butter” stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten non-consecutive weeks, followed by two other chart-topping singles, “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe.”