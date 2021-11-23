Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Eugene PE to Buy 4% Gov't Stake in Woori Financial Holdings

Written: 2021-11-22 15:08:48Updated: 2021-11-22 15:25:49

Eugene PE to Buy 4% Gov't Stake in Woori Financial Holdings

Photo : YONHAP News

Eugene Private Equity will take over the government's four-percent stake in Woori Financial Holdings.

The Financial Services Commission said Monday that Eugene PE and four others, including KTB Asset Management and Align Partners consortium, have been selected to buy a combined nine-point-three percent state-held stake from Woori Financial Holdings.

The five had all proposed bidding prices of over 13-thousand won per share which FSC noted was a considerably high sale price.

With the takeover, the government is expected to recoup over 897 billion won in public funds. When completed, it will have retrieved 96-point-six percent of the 12-point-eight trillion won injected into the holding company to keep it afloat in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >