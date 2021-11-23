Eugene PE to Buy 4% Gov't Stake in Woori Financial Holdings

Photo : YONHAP News

Eugene Private Equity will take over the government's four-percent stake in Woori Financial Holdings.The Financial Services Commission said Monday that Eugene PE and four others, including KTB Asset Management and Align Partners consortium, have been selected to buy a combined nine-point-three percent state-held stake from Woori Financial Holdings.The five had all proposed bidding prices of over 13-thousand won per share which FSC noted was a considerably high sale price.With the takeover, the government is expected to recoup over 897 billion won in public funds. When completed, it will have retrieved 96-point-six percent of the 12-point-eight trillion won injected into the holding company to keep it afloat in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.