DP Candidate Promises Reforms, PPP Candidate Seeking Fresh Faces

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung promised change and innovation within the party election committee, while main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Seok-youl fine-tuned details of his party's election committee.At Monday's election committee meeting, Lee, who agreed to spearhead party reforms the previous day, said a new beginning starts from self-examination, pledging to not only listen to the public but also to put forth practical response measures.Stating that he himself is also to blame for public disappointment in the party, Lee apologized for the government's failure to curb soaring housing prices, which aggravated difficulties already experienced by young people and those without homes.The candidate also pledged to push a pending bill aimed at preventing a second Seongnam land development scandal embroiled in allegations of bribery and favoritism.PPP's Yoon, on the other hand, is seeking fresh faces to join his party's election committee.On Sunday, Yoon announced that former party interim chief Kim Chong-in, former interim leader of the PPP's predecessor Liberty Korea Party Kim Byong-joon and former DP leader Kim Han-gil have agreed to come onboard the leadership. Yoon on Monday said Kim Chong-in, tapped as chief of the committee, asked for more time to make a final decision.Some of the other names reportedly under consideration for the committee are former PPP Rep. Yun Hee-suk, Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychologist who has worked to protect women's and children's rights, and lawyer Kwon Kyung-ae, who co-wrote a book that was critical of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.