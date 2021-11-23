Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KDCA Reports 2,699 COVID-19 Cases, Severe Cases Hit Record High 549

Written: 2021-11-23 10:04:19Updated: 2021-11-23 10:31:35

KDCA Reports 2,699 COVID-19 Cases, Severe Cases Hit Record High 549

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of severe COVID-19 patients hit a record high of 549 amid a continued surge in infections. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that two-thousand-699 new infections were detected throughout Monday, raising the country's cumulative caseload to 420-thousand-950. 

The daily tally dropped by nearly 130 from the previous day, but marks the largest figure for a Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two-thousand-685 were local transmissions and 14 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 76-point-six percent of local infections, reporting two-thousand-58 cases. Non-capital areas added 627 infections.

The number of severe cases jumped by 34 from the previous day to a record high of 549. The figure has been hovering around 500 for a week.  

The death toll rose to three-thousand-328 with 30 additional deaths. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-79 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >