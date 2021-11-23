Menu Content

Pres. Office Sends Condolences on Chun's Death, Regrets Absence of Apology

Written: 2021-11-23 19:03:41Updated: 2021-11-23 19:14:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has extended its condolences to the bereaved family of former President Chun Doo-hwan, who passed away on Tuesday. 

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyumg-mee said in a briefing that the office prays for the repose of the deceased and offers a message of consolation to surviving family members. 

Noting Chun had not revealed “the truth of history” to the end, Park also expressed the top office’s regret for the absence of a sincere apology, apparently in reference to the dictator’s role in the bloody crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju democratic movement. 

Park said the presidential office has no plans to send flowers nor to pay a visit to his funeral altar. It also will not offer assistance in the funeral procession as it is expected to be held privately. 

When Chun’s successor and former President Roh Tae-woo passed away last month, President Moon had sent condolence flowers and his chief of staff You Young-min in a sign of respect.
