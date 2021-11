Sports Pohang Steelers Lose 2-0 to Al-Hilal at ACL Finals

The Pohang Steelers have failed to reclaim their Asian champions title.



The South Korean club lost 2-0 to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia during the finals of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League(ACL) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.



Nasser Aldawsari netted a goal for the host less than a minute into the match, while Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the 63rd. Al-Hilal became the most winning club in the Asian league with the fourth title.



The Steelers have won the ACL three times, including the last one in 2009.