Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has announced the leadership of his election committee, though left the head position empty after failing to narrow differences with former interim leader Kim Chong-in.Yoon received confirmation from the party's Supreme Council for six director-level leaders, naming former Jeju governor Won Hee-ryong as the policy coordination director and PPP chair Lee Jun-seok director of public relations.Yoon said that his election campaign cannot be delayed further, hinting that the leadership roles had to be decided despite his rift with Kim Chong-in, who was expected to head the election committee.