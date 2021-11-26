Poll: Race Between 2 Main Presidential Hopefuls within Margin of Error

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll showed on Thursday that support for the leading presidential contenders of South Korea's two main rival parties' - former Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung and former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl- stood within the margin of error.In the poll conducted from Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-four adults nationwide, Yoon garnered 35 percent of support while Lee earned 32 percent in a hypothetical multi-candidate race.Yoon extended his slight lead over Lee by two percentage points from last week’s poll but still remains within the margin of error, which came to plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Minor opposition People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo came in at a distant third at five percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at three percent.Asked who will likely become the next president, 40 percent of the polled picked the ex-prosecution chief while 38 percent chose the former governor.The joint poll had a confidence level of 95 percent. More details are posted on the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission website.