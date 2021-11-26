Unionized Truck Drivers Enter 2nd Day of 3-Day General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

As unionized truck drivers entered the second day of their three-day nationwide strike on Friday, disruptions continued, largely in the transportation of cement.Out of 22-thousand members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity(CTS), under the umbrella organization known as the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), the union estimates some 20-thousand are participating in the collective action. Police have placed the estimate at around five-thousand.While the CTS has blocked access to 16 major distribution centers around the country, deliveries of cement fell to 15 to 20 percent of normal levels. However, the strike, ending Saturday, will not likely have a detrimental impact on production.CTS members nationwide plan to gather in Seoul's Yeouido on Saturday, to protest rising diesel prices and other costs, and demand a hike in freight rates.The union has also filed for a court injunction against Seoul City and law enforcement's rally ban.