Photo : YONHAP News

Over one million people in the country have signed declarations asking to withhold life sustaining treatment at the end of life.According to the health ministry on Friday, as of October 31, one-point-08 million people have officially declared that they do not want to receive life-prolonging treatment such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation since the related law took effect in February 2018.A total of 317 medical facilities, including 45 general hospitals, around the country have adopted the system, better known as a do-not-resuscitate (DNR), or do-not-attempt-resuscitation (DNAR) order.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol also submitted his declaration earlier this week, saying he deeply empathized with the objective to respect one's wish to spend their final days in dignity.