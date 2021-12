Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to keeping a nuclear umbrella to deter threats from North Korea.Mara Karlin, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, issued the position on Monday in a press briefing when asked about possible changes in Washington's nuclear umbrella for South Korea.Karlin reportedly stressed the imperative importance of the U.S. providing extended deterrence for its allies, saying that there aren't any changes regarding the matter.The Pentagon official said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold a productive consultation including the deterrence policy and there is no need to mention any changes ahead of the consultation.Austin is set to depart for South Korea on Tuesday to attend the U.S.-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).