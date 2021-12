Photo : YONHAP News

Suspected cases of the omicron variant have emerged at a church in the Incheon district of Michuhol.The wife of an Uzbekistan man infected with the omicron strain, his mother-in-law and an acquaintance attended a service at the church last Sunday.The three have tested positive and tests are under way to verify whether it's also the new variant.Senior health official Park Young-jun said Friday that more confirmed cases are reported at the same church.Park said testing has been under way since Thursday for some 800 people who attended church that day or had contact with the three individuals.