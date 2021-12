Photo : YONHAP News

Ansan City in Gyeonggi Province has confirmed that a middle school student who attended a service at a church in Incheon's Michuhol district tested positive for the omicron variant.The nation's first omicron cluster was previously reported at the church.According to the city, the 13-year-old student attended the church service on November 28 and was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 last Thursday. The student was then found to be infected with the omicron variant following virus analyses.The student reportedly went to school the day after going to church and then stayed home in the following days.Ansan’s quarantine authorities ordered the student's school to transition to online classes and placed the student’s classmates under self-quarantine.