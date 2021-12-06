Menu Content

Gov't to Offer Additional Living Support for At-Home COVID-19 Treatment

Written: 2021-12-08 15:09:42Updated: 2021-12-08 15:26:52

The government will offer additional financial support to people receiving at-home treatment for COVID-19 in certain circumstances.

According to health authorities on Wednesday, the support is available to people who test positive after being fully vaccinated, in addition to those who have recovered from a previous infection, are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or are under the age of 18.

For example, a four-person household, which currently receives a little over 900-thousand won for a ten-day quarantine, will be offered an additional 460-thousand won.

The measure is aimed at encouraging both vaccination and at-home treatment as daily new cases broke the seven-thousand mark for the first time in the past 24 hours.

Quarantine for fully vaccinated family members of COVID-19 patients will also be reduced from ten to seven days, as long as they test negative on a PCR test on the sixth or seventh day.

Starting January, the government plans to provide oral COVID-19 treatment for seniors receiving medical care at home.
