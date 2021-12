Photo : YONHAP News

Flagship carrier Asiana Airlines has postponed flights to Guam originally slated to resume this month, in response to the emergence of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions.Asiana said on Wednesday that it will resume flights connecting Incheon and Guam twice a week on January 30 instead of the previously scheduled December 23.The airline will allow people who have purchased tickets to change their departure date, while exempting them from cancellation charges.A number of domestic airlines have suspended or delayed flights to Guam, as South Korea has yet to sign a so-called "travel bubble" agreement with the region.Low-cost carrier Jeju Air canceled seven flights to Guam through December 16, while another carrier Jin Air reduced weekly operation from four to two flights.