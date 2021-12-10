Gov’t to Recognize Overseas Vaccination Records from Foreign Nationals

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, the government will now accept overseas vaccination records for all foreign nationals as part of efforts to encourage more people to get booster shots.Foreign residents can register at a public health center with proof of identification, such as a foreign registration card or passport, and an overseas vaccination certificate.Those who register their records will be eligible for booster shots. Additionally, they will receive a vaccine certificate through the COOV app, which allows access to the COVID-19 pass system.Previously, only foreign nationals who received a quarantine exemption upon arrival were able to register their vaccination records.Korea recognizes vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, namely those by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac.