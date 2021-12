Photo : YONHAP News

Around 180 South Korean literary works were published in 29 languages with support from the Literature Translation Institute of Korea this year.According to the institute on Tuesday, the figure is the largest to be posted since the institute was founded in 1996.The institute also noted that South Korean literary works either won or were nominated for 12 international literary or translation awards.Among the works that won were “The Expectations That Travelers Carried: The Disaster Tourist” by Yun Ko-eun and translated by Lizzie Buehler, which won the Crime Fiction in Translation Dagger given out by the Crime Writers’ Association in July.Roughly 200 South Korean literary works are set to be published abroad with help from the translation institute next year.