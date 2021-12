Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, publicly apologized for allegations that she falsified her credentials.Kim made the apology on Sunday in a televised press conference at the PPP building in Seoul, saying that she inflated her accreditations to look good and some things were written incorrectly.Kim said that she shouldn't have done it, and she was very ashamed as she looked back on her actions.Kim also said she feels devastated as her husband is in a difficult position because of her, asking the public not to withdraw their support for Yoon. She added that even if he becomes president, she will focus on faithfully being his wife.Kim is accused of falsifying her credentials when she applied for teaching jobs in 2007 and 2013.