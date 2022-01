Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea wrapped up a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party without disclosing the outcome of discussions on the direction of its policies for South Korea and the United States.North Korean media reported on Saturday on the conclusion of the five-day plenary session that ended Friday.Regarding foreign relations, the North Korean media said that the meeting laid out principles and a series of strategic directions that the North should stick to regarding inter-Korean and foreign relations.The report did not mention details of the "strategic directions.”Since the second half of last year, South Korea has continuously issued a message that it is making progress in discussions with the United States regarding North Korea, calling for a positive response from the North.However, Pyongyang remains unresponsive, taking a wait-and-see approach.