Domestic PM: 4 Cities to be Given New Autonomous Status Hold Greater Responsibility

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has asked Suwon, Goyang, Yongin and Changwon, to be newly named special cities next week, to take on more responsibilities befitting their upgraded status in their strive toward self-governance and decentralization.



In a video message Monday in an event marking the new start for the four municipalities, Kim said the special status should not be viewed as preferential treatment but with a greater sense of responsibility to fulfill the values of coexistence and inclusiveness.



He said the four cities symbolize autonomous, decentralized rule and promised to grant their due rights in accordance to the new status once legal revisions and deliberations are concluded.



The special city designation is given to cities with a population of over one million. It comes with various autonomous rights, such as issuing building permits and local currency coupons, fostering regional industries and managing public traffic.