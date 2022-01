Photo : YONHAP News

The military reported that North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North launched the projectile from around the Chagang Province region into the East Sea at around 8:10 a.m., adding that South Korean and U.S. military authorities are closely analyzing the specifics.The JCS added that, based on close cooperation with the U.S., the military is keeping a close eye on the North for the possibility of further launches while maintaining defense readiness.Japanese media also reported the launch, saying the Japan Coast Guard announced at 8:13 a.m. that what is likely a ballistic missile was launched from the North.The latest launch is Pyongyang’s first armed provocation of this year and comes 78 days after the reclusive state tested its newest submarine-launched ballistic missile.