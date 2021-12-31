US Condemns N. Korean Missile Launch, Maintains Diplomatic Approach

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, calling the projectile a "ballistic missile."A spokesperson of the U.S. State Department told Yonhap News on Wednesday that the United States condemns the North's ballistic missile launch and that it is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions.Additionally, they said it poses a threat to the North's neighbors and the international community.The spokesperson, however, reaffirmed that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang, calling on the North to engage in dialogue. The spokesperson then stressed that the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.The U.S Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is aware of the ballistic missile launch and is closely consulting with the U.S.' allies and partners.According to the South Korean military, North Korea test-launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning.