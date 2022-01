Photo : YONHAP News

Police arrested an employee of a dental implant maker who allegedly embezzled 188 billion won in corporate funds.The arrest comes five days after Osstem Implant, the nation's largest dental implant maker, filed a criminal complaint against the employee identified by the surname Lee, for embezzlement.Seoul Gangseo Police said they arrested Lee in Paju, Gyeonggi Province at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday while searching a building where his residence is located.Lee is said to have admitted to most of his charges at the time of arrest.The embezzled money is reportedly equivalent to nearly 92 percent of the company's equity capital as of the end of 2020. CEO Um Tae-won said in a later statement that it is only 59 percent of the equity capital as of end-2021.It is reportedly the largest embezzlement case involving a local listed firm.