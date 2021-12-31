Gov't Unveils Plans to Stabilize Prices during Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced a set of measures to stabilize prices around Lunar New Year to lessen the financial burden on the public.During an emergency economy meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki Thursday, the government announced it will curb the price hike in public utility charges, including railway and expressway fees, while creating jobs for some 600-thousand senior citizens and the disabled.It will also provide 40 trillion won in relief aid for small business owners and small and mid-sized firms by offering new loans and loan guarantees.Data fees for e-learning wireless devices will be provided for students with low-income families and free video call services will be provided to everyone.The government also intends to supply over 200-thousand tons of major foodstuffs that are popular during the holiday, including apples, beef, eggs and fish, to tame inflationary pressure. Various other measures will also be introduced to boost consumption.