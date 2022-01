Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has offered his condolences over the deaths of three firefighters, who were killed in the line of duty on Thursday.Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Thursday that Moon said it was heart-wrenching to hear the sacrifices made by the three officials who died on the front lines while safeguarding the lives and safety of the public.He also prayed that the souls of the deceased rest peacefully and offered words of consolation to the bereaved families.The three firefighters were found dead earlier in the day, hours after they went missing at the scene of a warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.They were believed to have been trapped by the quick spread of the flames that allegedly started late Wednesday night.